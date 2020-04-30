Pakistan is set to play three T20I matches against England beginning Friday.

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricket fans and spectators could not bear the defeat of their team by 3-0 against host England in ODI series and went on to chant ‘Go Misbah Go’ while demonstrating a protest against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management.

After losing the final encounter of 3-match ODI series against England, the heartbroken fans staged a protest against the PCB management. Pakistani spectators chanted slogans against Waqar Younis and Misbahul Haq while demanding their removal from the management.

On the ocassion, the spectators said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should dismiss the entire PCB administration to restore the reputation of Pakistan cricket.

After facing disappointment in the One Day International series, the cricket lovers are expecting Pakistan team to perform better in the T20I series. Pakistan’s T20 squad will depart for Nottingham today where they will train for the limited over matches from tomorrow (Thursday).

Pakistan is set to play three T20I matches against England beginning Friday.

