BIRMINGHAM (Web Desk) - Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday became the fastest batsman to complete 14 ODI centuries in terms of innings to leave behind the likes of Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli. Following are the stats.

1 Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to make a 150-plus score in ODI cricket. The previous highest ODI score by a Pakistan captain was 125 not-out by Shoaib Malik against India in 2008. Azam scored 125 against Zimbabwe last year and he has three centuries in nine ODI innings as captain, joint-most for a Pakistan skipper, alongside Azhar Ali.

1 Azam also became the first captain to score 150 runs or more in an ODI innings against England. The previous highest individual score by a captain in ODIs against England was 141 by Graeme Smith in 2009 at Centurion. Azam hadn t scored more than 125 runs in an ODI before this match.

81 Innings taken by Azam to score his 14th century in ODIs, the fastest to the feat in the format in men s or women s cricket. Australia Women s captain Meg Lanning was the previous quickest, having taken 82 innings for 14 ODI hundreds. Hashim Amla was the previous quickest in men s ODIs, having required 84 innings. On Tuesday, Azam fell 15 runs short of breaking Amla s record of fastest to 4,000 ODI runs.

0 Individual scores for Pakistan against England in ODI cricket, higher than Azam s 158. The previous highest ODI score for Pakistan against England was 151 by Imam-ul-Haq in 2019 in Bristol. They are also the only Pakistan players with 150-plus ODI scores in England. Babar s 158 was also the fourth-highest score in ODIs against England in England.

179 Third-wicket stand between Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the highest partnership for any wicket in ODI cricket for Pakistan against England. The previous highest stand by a Pakistan pair was 167, between Ramiz Raja and Saleem Malik in 1987 for the second wicket and worth as many between Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan in 2006 for the third wicket.

