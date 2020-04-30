  Published On 13 July,2021 11:15 am
The match will start at 5:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) – The third and final One Day International between Pakistan and England will be played at Birmingham today (Tuesday).

World Cup winners England, who have revealed their bench-strength by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a second-string side, will look to seal the three-ODI series against Pakistan. 