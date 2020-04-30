BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) – The third and final One Day International between Pakistan and England will be played at Birmingham today (Tuesday).
The match will start at 5:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.
World Cup winners England, who have revealed their bench-strength by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with a second-string side, will look to seal the three-ODI series against Pakistan.
BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) – The third and final One Day International between Pakistan and England will be played at Birmingham today (Tuesday).