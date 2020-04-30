The High Commission always encouraged sporting activities to bring different communities together

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan High Commission London’s cricket team participated in Pakistan Overseas Cricket Cup Tournament, played at the Osterley Cricket Ground London, on July 11 and reached the final.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan together with his spouse Ambassador (R) Leena Salim Moazzam and local MP Ms Ruth Cadbury attended the event besides the local fans of cricket, a statement issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday said.

The High Commissioner, who himself has played First Class Cricket in the past, was part of the High Commission’s cricket team. Other teams included Bestway Group, UKPCCI and United Lawyers Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner thanked the organizers for making excellent arrangements for the match. He said sporting events were a useful tool of public diplomacy and acted as bridges between communities.

The High Commission always encouraged sporting activities to bring different communities together, he added.

Ms Ruth Cadbury MP welcomed the teams to the local ground and said she was looking forward to more such healthy activities.

She said, among many other common interests, cricket bound our two peoples together.

Matches were followed by a prize distribution ceremony by the High Commissioner and Ms Ruth Cadbury MP.