(Web Desk) – Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who is known for his outspoken nature and being blunt and honest about what he feels has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket team after their second successive deafet against the second-string England side in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Expressing his displeasure after Pakistan s dismal performance in the ODI series against England, Shoaib said he was very angry with Pakistan s batsmen in England and he scolded all the players fiercely. Along with this, he also predicted a 0-3 ODI series loss for Pakistan.

The former pacer came down heavily on the Pakistan side saying that a 3-0 whitewash for England is on the cards if the team keeps performing like that.

“It has not yet happened. It is going to be 3-0. Pakistan worked hard to make sure they give an average performance. The Pakistan batting has always let us down and the same trend continues now also."

Akhtar said on his YouTube channel, "First tell me what was on the wicket. Pakistan team is only T20 team and they play only like T20 and get out in the same way. They played in the second ODI. Lost 5 wickets in 20 overs and his score in T20 cricket is 150-175 in 20 overs, so in ODIs too.

He further said, "The batsmen of this team are continuously disappointing and this is happening even now. In the first ODI they lost 4 for 26 against England, while in the second match they lost 4 for 53 runs. Pakistan team will lose 0-3 against England in ODI series in three matches.