LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field first against England first ODI of the second ODI of three-match series at Lords Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The toss was delayed due to rain and the match was reduced to 47 overs per side. England won the first game by nine wickets to take 1-0 lead in the series.

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, had to select a completely new squad days before the start of this three-match series after a Covid-19 outbreak among their original party for the three-match series.

Yet a totally changed XI, captained by the fit-again Ben Stokes and featuring five debutants, thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first ODI at Cardiff.

Saturday s match, at the home of cricket, is set to take place in front of a capacity crowd -- the first in English cricket since the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also be the first ODI at Lord s since England won the 2019 men s World Cup final with a thrilling Super Over victory against New Zealand.

Squads

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.