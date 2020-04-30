England will miss all of their key players in this series.

CARDIFF (Dunya News) – England have won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan first ODI of the three-match series in Cardiff on Thursday.

England will miss all of their key players in this series. Ben Stokes will lead the side, whereas James Vince and Dawid Malan are other experienced batsmen. Phil Salt will take the keeping duties, whereas Jacks is also a talented player. Ball and Mahmood will lead the pace attack, whereas Briggs and Parkinson are their main spinners.

On the other hand, Pakistan would want to continue their good rhythm in this series after the South African tour. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam will again be the key batsmen, whereas Rizwan has also been brilliant this year.

Shadab Khan returns as an all-rounder, whereas Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf will lead the pace bowling attack.

Pakistan will also welcome the return of Sohaib Maqsood, the middle-order batsman, who has been in smashing form across formats and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

Squads

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wk) Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Five debutants!



We win the toss and bowl. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 8, 2021

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf