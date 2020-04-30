I am satisfied with bowlers performance: Waqar Younis

DERBY (Dunya News) - Waqar Younis, Pakistan Men’s cricket team head coach while talking to media in a virtual media conference reiterated that he is satisfied with the bowlers’ performance in the recent series and if they continue to perform in the same manner they will do well in the ICC World T20 Cup scheduled to take place later this year.

When asked to comment on bowlers’ performances in the UAE, Waqar said, “Fortunately, we have played a lot of cricket in UAE and our bowlers have a good idea that how and where to bowl in those conditions.”

He said his emphasis will be on team performance rather than players ranking. “We don t look into players ranking, our only concern is team performance. If the team performs well players ranking will automatically improve.”

On players unable to practice due to wet conditions, the bowling coach said, “We are not getting ideal weather since last couple of days but this is usual in England. Our bowlers are responding well in these conditions even though they had come from different conditions of UAE.”

On Haris Sohail’s injury, he said, “Haris is a talented cricketer, and it s unfortunate that he got injured before the start of the series. This is unlucky for him and the team.”

The bowling coach said that they have been keenly following the recently concluded series between England and Sri Lanka.

When asked on young Shahnawaz Dahani performance in the recent concluded HBL PSL 6, Waqar said, “Shahnawaz Dahani is a talented guy. He can do better and we will try to utilise him as much as we can.”