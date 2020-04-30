The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence from Cardiff on 8 July.

DERBY (Web Desk) - Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail still feels slight pain in his right leg and, as such, he will not take part in next two practice sessions scheduled on 5 and 6 July in Derby.

Haris had also missed the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury last week. The left-handed batsman has already started his rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on 6 July in Cardiff, following which decision on his availability for the 8 July ODI against England will be made.

Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to Cardiff on 6 July.