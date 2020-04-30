"Wishing the very best to all the teams taking part in the first draft of KPL2021."

ISLAMABAD (Online) - Former Pakistani all-rounder skipper Shoaib Malik took lead in welcoming the cricketers chosen to play in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The first edition of the KPL is all set to take place from August 6 in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir, said the KPL official website.

Taking to micro blogging website, Twitter, Shoaib Malik, who is also performing in the KPL as a skipper of a team, expressed his good wishes for all other teams. He also hoped for an excitement-filled event in August.

"Wishing the very best to all the teams taking part in the first draft of #KPL2021. Looking forward to an exciting tournament from next month... #KheloAazadiSe," said Shoaib Malik in his tweet.

- Wishing the very best to all the teams taking part in the first draft of #KPL2021 looking forward to a exciting tournament from next month... #KheloAazadiSe — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) July 3, 2021

The KPL organisers announced the league will have six franchises: Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Lions, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors, and Bagh Stallions.

The organisers also said the event will continue for ten days with the team vying for the prestigious trophy in 18 matches from 6th August to 17th August 2021.