Last week, the PCB announced squads of all 93 sides of the City Cricket Associations.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday announced coaches of the 19 City Cricket Association sides of Central Punjab, 17 sides of Sindh and 19 sides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will commence next month.

The remaining coaches of three Cricket Associations (Balochistan, Northern, Southern Punjab) will be announced during the course of the week.

The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be of two days with 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The coaches have been selected following a robust and transparent recruitment process.

In the first phase, the posts for CCA coaches were advertised and later their CVs were received physically and also on an online portal.

A four-member selection panel comprising of of Saqlain Mushtaq (Head of International Player Development NHPC), Grant Bradburn (Head of High Performance Coaching NHPC), Umer Rashid (Coach NHPC) and an official from the HR Department PCB was constituted.

In the second phase, candidates were interviewed and shortlisted (approximately 3) from each City Cricket Associations and their names along with recommendations from the selection panel were forwarded to the PCB Domestic Department.

In third phase, the lists of all the candidates including the shortlisted ones along with the recommended candidate of the selection panel was shared with the respective Chairman of each Cricket Associations, who did the final evaluation based on the markings of the selection panel.

After their approval, it was sent to PCB CEO and PCB COO for their approvals.

In the last phase, the lists were sent to the PCB Security department for final vetting.

The following are the 55 coaches of City Cricket Associations. The remaining 38 coaches of City Cricket Associations will be announced in the coming week.

Central Punjab

CCA Bhakkar – Nadeem Afzal

CCA East Zone (B) – Saleem Elahi

CCA East Zone (W) – Rana Naveed ul Hassan

CCA Faisalabad – Shahid Nazeer Bajwa

CCA Gujranwala – Ateeq ur Rehman

CCA Gujrat – Faisal Khan

CCA Hafizabad – Qaiser Abbas

CCA Jhang – Khurram Shehzad

CCA Kasur – Aamir Sajjad

CCA Mandi Bahauddin – Usman Arshad

CCA Mianwali – Kaleem Raza Shah

CCA Narowal – Faisal Naveed

CCA North Zone (B) – Saleem Mughal

CCA North Zone (W) – Saleem Mughal

CCA Sargodha – Mohammad Nawaz

CCA Sialkot – Mansoor Amjad

CCA Sheikhupura – Shahid Ali Khan

CCA West Zone (W) – Ashraf Ali

CCA West Zone (B) – Rehan Riaz

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

CCA Abbottabad – Rameez Ahmed

CCA Bannu – Raheem Baaz Khan

CCA Bajour – Riaz Kail

CCA Buner – Mohammad Fayyaz

CCA Charsadda – Shoaib Khan

CCA D.I. Khan – Shareefullah Khan

CCA Dir Lower – Mohammad Azam Khan

CCA Dir Upper – Mohammad Idrees

CCA Haripur – Sajid Rasheed

CCA Khyber – Riaz Afridi

CCA Kohat – Syed Shahzad Shah

CCA Kurram – Umair Khan

CCA Mahmond – Adnan Raees

CCA Mansehra – Aamir Altaf

CCA Mardan – Ahmed Said

CCA Nowshehra – Akbar Badshah

CCA Peshawar – Waqqar Ahmed

CCA Swabi – Syed Hammad Ali Shah

CCA Swat – Jamaluddin

Sindh

CCA Badin – Mohammad Imran

CCA Hyderabad – Lal Kumar

CCA Jamshoro – Shahid Qambrani

CCA Karachi Zone 1 – Agha Sabir Ali

CCA Karachi Zone 2 – Saeed Bin Nasir

CCA Karachi Zone 3 – Naeem Tayyeb

CCA Karachi Zone 4 – Rizwan Qureshi

CCA Karachi ZONE 5 – Shakeel Sajjad

CCA Karachi Zone 6 – Syed Mautashim Ali

CCA Karachi Zone 7 – Tahir Khan

CCA Khairpur – Ayaz Hussain

CCA Larkana – Zafar Katper

CCA Mirpurkhas – Mohammad Shehbaz

CCA Sanghar – Kashif Perwaiz

CCA Shaheed Benazirabad – Abid Ali Qureshi

CCA Shikarpur – Nasrullah Memon

CCA Sukkur – Abdul Rauf.