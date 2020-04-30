LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday announced coaches of the 19 City Cricket Association sides of Central Punjab, 17 sides of Sindh and 19 sides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will commence next month.
The remaining coaches of three Cricket Associations (Balochistan, Northern, Southern Punjab) will be announced during the course of the week.
Last week, the PCB announced squads of all 93 sides of the City Cricket Associations.
The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.
According to the event format, each match will be of two days with 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break from 1200-1400. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.
The coaches have been selected following a robust and transparent recruitment process.
In the first phase, the posts for CCA coaches were advertised and later their CVs were received physically and also on an online portal.
A four-member selection panel comprising of of Saqlain Mushtaq (Head of International Player Development NHPC), Grant Bradburn (Head of High Performance Coaching NHPC), Umer Rashid (Coach NHPC) and an official from the HR Department PCB was constituted.
In the second phase, candidates were interviewed and shortlisted (approximately 3) from each City Cricket Associations and their names along with recommendations from the selection panel were forwarded to the PCB Domestic Department.
In third phase, the lists of all the candidates including the shortlisted ones along with the recommended candidate of the selection panel was shared with the respective Chairman of each Cricket Associations, who did the final evaluation based on the markings of the selection panel.
After their approval, it was sent to PCB CEO and PCB COO for their approvals.
In the last phase, the lists were sent to the PCB Security department for final vetting.
The following are the 55 coaches of City Cricket Associations. The remaining 38 coaches of City Cricket Associations will be announced in the coming week.
Central Punjab
CCA Bhakkar – Nadeem Afzal
CCA East Zone (B) – Saleem Elahi
CCA East Zone (W) – Rana Naveed ul Hassan
CCA Faisalabad – Shahid Nazeer Bajwa
CCA Gujranwala – Ateeq ur Rehman
CCA Gujrat – Faisal Khan
CCA Hafizabad – Qaiser Abbas
CCA Jhang – Khurram Shehzad
CCA Kasur – Aamir Sajjad
CCA Mandi Bahauddin – Usman Arshad
CCA Mianwali – Kaleem Raza Shah
CCA Narowal – Faisal Naveed
CCA North Zone (B) – Saleem Mughal
CCA North Zone (W) – Saleem Mughal
CCA Sargodha – Mohammad Nawaz
CCA Sialkot – Mansoor Amjad
CCA Sheikhupura – Shahid Ali Khan
CCA West Zone (W) – Ashraf Ali
CCA West Zone (B) – Rehan Riaz
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
CCA Abbottabad – Rameez Ahmed
CCA Bannu – Raheem Baaz Khan
CCA Bajour – Riaz Kail
CCA Buner – Mohammad Fayyaz
CCA Charsadda – Shoaib Khan
CCA D.I. Khan – Shareefullah Khan
CCA Dir Lower – Mohammad Azam Khan
CCA Dir Upper – Mohammad Idrees
CCA Haripur – Sajid Rasheed
CCA Khyber – Riaz Afridi
CCA Kohat – Syed Shahzad Shah
CCA Kurram – Umair Khan
CCA Mahmond – Adnan Raees
CCA Mansehra – Aamir Altaf
CCA Mardan – Ahmed Said
CCA Nowshehra – Akbar Badshah
CCA Peshawar – Waqqar Ahmed
CCA Swabi – Syed Hammad Ali Shah
CCA Swat – Jamaluddin
Sindh
CCA Badin – Mohammad Imran
CCA Hyderabad – Lal Kumar
CCA Jamshoro – Shahid Qambrani
CCA Karachi Zone 1 – Agha Sabir Ali
CCA Karachi Zone 2 – Saeed Bin Nasir
CCA Karachi Zone 3 – Naeem Tayyeb
CCA Karachi Zone 4 – Rizwan Qureshi
CCA Karachi ZONE 5 – Shakeel Sajjad
CCA Karachi Zone 6 – Syed Mautashim Ali
CCA Karachi Zone 7 – Tahir Khan
CCA Khairpur – Ayaz Hussain
CCA Larkana – Zafar Katper
CCA Mirpurkhas – Mohammad Shehbaz
CCA Sanghar – Kashif Perwaiz
CCA Shaheed Benazirabad – Abid Ali Qureshi
CCA Shikarpur – Nasrullah Memon
CCA Sukkur – Abdul Rauf.