KARACHI (Dunya News) – A total of 26 participants including women cricketer Huraina Sajjad – who featured in Emerging Asia Cricket Council Tournament in 2019 will undergo Level 1 coaching course from 1 July to 4 July at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

The four-day course will be conducted by National High Performance Centre coaches Rahat Abbas and Umar Rasheed and regional coaches Azam Khan and Tahir Mehmood.

At the end of the course, the participants will be given assignments that need to be completed in three months. Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates will be awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

In the four-day course, the participants will be taught basics of coaching skills including, communication, planning and preparation.

The next Level 1 coaching courses will be conducted in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan in October, November and December, respectively.

The PCB in collaboration with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will host two courses (Level 2+ and Level 3+) at National High Performance Centre in Lahore in September this year (subject to Covid-19 situation).

The Level 2 coaching course is scheduled to take place next year in February where the venue will be announced closer to the date.