LAHORE (APP) - As many as 49 cricketers among 346 personnel were part of the online Level-1 Umpiring course for umpires and match referees which took place from 7 to 25 June.

These cricketers include Pakistan internationals – Abdul Rauf, Bilal Asif, Salman Butt and Shoaib Khan, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

“To develop match officials, the PCB has planned to introduce Level 1, 2 and 3 courses for umpires and match referees. In accordance to that the PCB has successfully concluded the phase 1 of the Level-1 course, where the participants had a question and answer sessions and were given online lectures on the basic umpiring rules, regulations and laws of the game,” he asserted.

He said the courses were conducted by PCB’s Elite and Supplementary Panels of Match Referees. In the second phase, the participants will now undergo written tests, interviews and fitness tests in due course.

The spokesman said many of the successful candidates will supervise club, school and other matches in their respective City Cricket Associations.

“The PCB is committed to providing employment opportunities for former cricketers through such courses and will continue to provide more opportunities in the coming months”, he said.

