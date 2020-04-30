Pakistan will play England in three ODIs and as many T20Is.

DERBY (Dunya News) – Pakistan men’s national cricket team have commenced seven-day preparations for their white-ball UK tour with the first training session of the tour at the Incora Derby Cricket Ground after spending first three days in room isolation.

Pakistan will play England in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and currently the two teams are tied on 40 points, with England on the second spot because of a better net run-rate and Pakistan at the third.

This is Pakistan’s fifth tour of the UK in the last six years. Overall, they have visited here 11 times for bilateral contests.

Shadab Khan, the national men’s side’s white-ball vice-captain, is excited about the latest tour as he believes the current squad has done well in the last one year and has the desired momentum to beat the world champions.

Shadab Khan made his intentions clear that Pakistan are in England to win. “Surely, England are the ODI world champions, but we come into the series after playing some good cricket against them in the past.”

“The passion and love of these guys for the game is evident by the energy they have put in in the practice session today. It is great to be reunited as a team after competing against each other in the successful HBL Pakistan Super League 6.

“Of course, English conditions are different from UAE but HBL PSL 6 has given us momentum and rhythm and we would like to keep this momentum going by playing some exciting and competitive cricket.

“If you look at our squad, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have played extraordinary innings in South Africa. Fakhar has scored two centuries in three matches, while Imam scored two half-centuries which show our opening pair is settled in this format.

“Our middle-rder is strong too with Babar Azam – who needs no introduction – and Mohammad Rizwan, who is fresh from winning the HBL PSL 6. Haris Sohail is back in the side having scored over 50 runs per innings in the UK.

“Our bowling department is beefed up by Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, who are match winners. So we are very confident and hopeful of showing our full potential in the upcoming games.”

Tour itinerary:

25 June – Departure for Derby

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester