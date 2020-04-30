"Thank you all who came to show their love, respect, and support for me."

KARACHI (Online) - Shahnawaz Dahani has put Larkana on the cricketing map via his brilliant performance in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 and denizens of the city showed they love their hometown hero by welcoming him with open arms.

As Dahani arrived from Abu Dhabi Saturday evening, hundreds showed up at Larkana to welcome the right-arm fast bowler.

Dahani enchanted cricket fans around the world, especially his fellow countrymen, by taking an impressive 20 wickets throughout the tournament, emerging as the PSL 2021 s highest wicket-taker.

For his outstanding achievements, he was deemed Best Emerging Player and Best Bowler of the tournament.

The hometown hero was showered with rose petals as hundreds surrounded his car Saturday night to show their love and appreciation for him.

Dahani took to Twitter to thank the people for standing in the scorching heat of Larkana for several hours just to pay tribute to him.

"WaTu Izzu Man Tasha-o WaTu Zillu Man Tasha. How can I thank people who in the scorching heat of Larkana, waited for hours to welcome me? Simply it was a great feeling," he tweeted.

The bowler vowed never to disappoint his fans. "Thank you all who came to show their love, respect, and support for me. InshAllah, I will always make you proud of me," he added.

In an interview, the bowler had said it remains his dream to play for Pakistan in World Cup 2022.

“Playing in the PSL has made me a different cricketer. I entered this league as an emerging talent and spent time with some of the best professionals of the game. The main support this league provided me was to overcome my fear and nervousness," the pacer had said ahead of the final against Peshawar Zalmi.

“I can now bowl against anyone and enter the ground with full confidence and perform bravely,” the fast bowler had said.

Dahani said there can’t be anything bigger for a sportsman than to represent his country in a World Cup.

“To play in the World Cup for Pakistan is my dream,” he had said.

“If I get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, I assure you that I will give my utmost to prove my mettle and show to the world that I am among the best,” he had said confidently.

