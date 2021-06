Cricket ground being prepared for youngsters of Bani Gala: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a cricket ground is being prepared for the youngsters of Bani Gala.

In a statement on twitter he said, InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan.

He also shared few pictures of the ground under construction at Bani Gala.