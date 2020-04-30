Younis Khan, Hasan Ali reportedly involved in heated exchange

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Younis Khan, who recently resigned from the post of batting coach in Pakistan’s cricket team, was involved in a heated exchange with pacer Hassan Ali during the South Africa tour.

According to details, Younis had approached Hasan over a matter outside his domain in the dressing room after the match, but the latter hit back with a strong response which left the former batting coach unhappy.

Younis also remained quiet and reserved during the rest of the tour, after the incident.

PCB and Younis, on June 22, mutually agreed to part ways.

