LAHORE (Web Desk) - Peshawar Zalmi will take on maiden finalists Multan Sultans in the final of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

‘‘It was a difficult route we took to the final but it’s a great feeling,’’ Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz said after a surprisingly easy eight-wicket win over Islamabad United in the 2nd Qualifier on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans Monday made it to their maiden final by upsetting Islamabad United by 31 runs in the first Qualifier. ‘‘Wish you boys the best of luck for the finals!,’’ tweeted Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan captain who skipped the PSL this year.

Both the teams will lock horns tomorrow to win the PSL 2021 title.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi - Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Multan Sultans – Mohammad Rizwan (c), Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Obed McCoy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

