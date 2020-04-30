"Proud to be associated with Motorway Police of Pakistan as an ambassador."

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been appointed as ambassador of Motorway Police.

“Proud to be associated with Motorway Police of Pakistan as an ambassador," said the former cricketer in a Twitter message.

"I will In sha Allah (God willing) play my part in creating awareness about road safety and inform people about traffic laws,” the erstwhile bowling great said on his twitter handle.

Shoaib said citizens should set an example by following traffic rules.