LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday while quelling the impression of not supporting players said that Asif Ali was selected in the squad by the chief selector and Muhammad Wasim will also decide whether to select Shoaib Malik or not.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said, “Asif Ali is a player for me. Selectors chose him on the basis of his performances. I support whoever is performing the most. I equally support everyone but it seems, in media, my name is only associated with players who are not performing well.”

Misbah-ul-Haq said that there is a good opportunity for all the players in the series against Zimbabwe and there is a difference between the conditions and the team of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The head coach claimed that winning the series against South Africa was their main objective.