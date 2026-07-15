Oil industry flags fuel supply concerns, seeks government support

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has asked the federal government to help address issues affecting petroleum imports, saying timely action would help ensure the smooth availability of fuel across the country.

In a letter to the Minister for Energy, the council said delays in customs clearance of imported petroleum products were slowing the release of fuel cargoes and requested the authorities to resolve the matter at the earliest.

According to the OCAC, Pakistan currently has around 370,000 tonnes of petroleum products in stock, which it estimates is sufficient for approximately 15 days of demand. The council said some imported cargoes are awaiting customs clearance.

It also noted that technical issues with the Pakistan Customs WeBOC system could affect the processing of fuel shipments arriving between July 15 and 17.

The industry body further said that Rs66.7 billion in outstanding Price Differential Claims (PDCs) has increased financial pressure on oil marketing companies and requested early settlement of the dues.

The OCAC also stated that Pakistan State Oil (PSO) did not import additional petroleum products during June 2026, which, according to the council, has contributed to relatively lower inventory levels.

The council urged the government to address the issues promptly to facilitate uninterrupted fuel supplies. The Ministry of Energy had not commented on the matter at the time of filing this report.