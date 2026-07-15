CM invites Indonesian investors to explore Sindh's emerging opportunities

KARACHI (APP) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday invited Indonesian businesses to invest in Sindh’s rapidly expanding economy, highlighting major upcoming initiatives including the development of Keti Bandar Port, the establishment of a Sindh International Facilitation Centre in Karachi, and the creation of AI-enabled data centres powered by affordable energy.

Addressing the media after participating in the Indonesian–Pakistan Investment & Business Forum, the Chief Minister said Sindh offered immense opportunities for foreign investors across infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, information technology, manufacturing and agribusiness sectors.

He expressed confidence that the forum would pave the way for stronger economic cooperation and tangible business partnerships between Pakistan and Indonesia.

At the same time, the Chief Minister condemned the murder of young doctor Akash Kumar and the Karachi University incident, reaffirming his government’s commitment to combating terrorism and crime.

He also addressed the ongoing wheat and flour situation, saying the crisis was not limited to Sindh but affected the entire country, and announced strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

Speaking at the forum, CM thanked Indonesian Consul General Mu.dzakir and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for organising the event and bringing together business leaders from both countries.

He said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoyed a historic relationship based on mutual respect, shared values and longstanding cooperation, adding that stronger economic engagement could further deepen bilateral ties.

The Chief Minister described Sindh as the economic engine of Pakistan, noting that Karachi remained the country’s financial and commercial hub with world-class ports, industrial zones, financial institutions and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Highlighting Sindh’s investment agenda, he said the provincial government was working on the development of a new deep-sea port at Keti Bandar that would create significant opportunities in trade, logistics and maritime commerce.

He added that a Sindh International Facilitation Centre would be established in Karachi to provide investors with streamlined services and support for business operations.

Shah also announced plans to develop advanced data centres equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, supported by affordable and sustainable energy solutions.

He pointed out that Sindh offered attractive prospects in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind power, as well as agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, information technology and value-added industries.

Referring to discussions on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Pakistan and Indonesia, the Chief Minister said such an agreement could significantly boost bilateral trade, encourage investment flows and reduce barriers to economic cooperation.