Colour & Chem Expo 2026 to bring 300 exhibitors to Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan's flagship exhibition for the dyes, chemicals and allied industries, the 11th Colour & Chem Expo 2026, will be held on July 18-19 at the Lahore International Expo Centre, bringing together more than 300 national and international exhibitors to showcase the latest products, technologies and industrial solutions.

Organised by Event and Conference International (Pvt.) Ltd. in collaboration with Rainbow Group and the Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA), the two-day event is expected to be Pakistan's largest business-to-business gathering for the chemical and allied industries.

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Chaudhry Shafay Hussain will attend the opening ceremony as chief guest, highlighting the provincial government's support for industrial growth, investment and technological advancement.

The exhibition will remain open from 10am to 6pm on both days and will offer free entry to trade and corporate visitors upon pre-registration.

Thousands of manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, researchers, policymakers, investors and industry professionals from Pakistan and abroad are expected to attend the event.

Running alongside the exhibition will be the Digital Textile Printing Industry Expo (DTPIE), featuring the latest innovations in digital textile printing, screen printing, textile processing, finishing technologies and industrial automation.

The exhibition will cover a broad range of sectors, including textile chemicals, dyes and intermediates, pigments, printing technologies, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food chemicals, agrochemicals, fertilisers, petrochemicals, detergents, leather chemicals, water treatment, specialty chemicals, laboratory equipment, industrial machinery and environmental technologies.

Since its launch in 2016, the Colour & Chem Expo has become Pakistan's leading platform for the dyes and chemicals industry, promoting trade, technology transfer, investment and strategic partnerships.

Organisers said the 11th edition aims to strengthen collaboration among industry stakeholders while showcasing innovations that are shaping the future of Pakistan's manufacturing sector.

They added that the expo provides local and international companies with an ideal opportunity to launch new products, expand business networks and explore emerging market opportunities.

Industry leaders, corporate executives, buyers, academics and media representatives have been invited to participate in the exhibition, while trade visitors are encouraged to complete online registration before the event for hassle-free entry.