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Pakistan's heavy vehicle imports hit record high

Pakistan's heavy vehicle imports hit record high
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Summary Pakistan records highest-ever heavy vehicle imports as buses and trucks purchases surge amid lower rates and government incentives.

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Imports of heavy vehicles in Pakistan have reached a historic high for the first time, with buses and trucks recording a sharp increase during the current fiscal year.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), imports of buses and trucks stood at $262.4 million during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025-26, marking the highest level in the country’s history.

The data showed that imports of buses and trucks during the same period of fiscal year 2024-25 were recorded at $57.8 million, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase.

The State Bank data revealed that heavy transport imports were mainly recorded in the form of completely built units (CBUs).

Analysts attributed the surge in transport imports to lower interest rates and government incentives, which encouraged businesses and transport operators to expand their fleets through imported vehicles. 

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