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President Zardari assents to Finance Bill 2026

President Zardari assents to Finance Bill 2026
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Summary President Asif Ali Zardari approved the Finance Bill 2026, officially enacting Pakistan’s federal budget for 2026-27. The bill was passed by the National Assembly after rejecting opposition amendments

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday gave his constitutional assent to the Finance Bill 2026, officially enacting the federal budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Under Article 75 of the Constitution, the president’s approval formalizes the upcoming fiscal year’s budget, which will take effect from July 1, 2026.

The federal budget was presented before the National Assembly on June 12, 2026, by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Following debate, the House passed the Finance Bill 2026 on June 23, after a clause-by-clause consideration by rejecting all the amendments presented by the opposition.

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Budget 2026-27 Pakistan

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