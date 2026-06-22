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Govt ends fuel subsidy scheme for motorcyclists, public transporters

Govt ends fuel subsidy scheme for motorcyclists, public transporters
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Summary The decision was made during the seventh meeting of the National Steering Committee on Fuel Subsidies, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to discontinue its fuel subsidy program after determining that the benefits of lower global oil prices have already been passed on to consumers.

The decision was made during the seventh meeting of the National Steering Committee on Fuel Subsidies, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting reviewed the fuel subsidy scheme introduced for motorcyclists, small-scale farmers, public transport operators, and goods transport services.

Committee members were informed that the significant decline in international oil prices had already translated into relief for the public.

With the approval of the prime minister, the committee agreed to formally end the fuel subsidy program.

Dar directed relevant authorities to further strengthen data management and delivery mechanisms for future welfare initiatives.

Also Read: Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs74, diesel by Rs67 per litre

The meeting also emphasized documenting lessons learned from the program and identifying shortcomings to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery in future schemes.

Among those attending the meeting were Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, the secretaries of petroleum and information technology, the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, provincial representatives, as well as representatives from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

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