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Pakistan stock market ends lower after volatile session

Pakistan stock market ends lower after volatile session
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Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark index ended lower after volatile trading, gaining early before reversing sharply to close in negative territory amid mixed investor sentiment conditions.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s stock market witnessed a highly volatile trading session on Monday as the benchmark index swung between gains and losses before closing in negative territory.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened on a strong note, with the benchmark index rising by 1,223 points to reach the psychological level of 180,050 points during early trading. The upward momentum, however, proved short-lived.

As the session progressed, selling pressure emerged, triggering a sharp reversal. By the end of the trading day, the index had fallen by 450 points, closing at 178,471 points.

Market activity remained robust, with a total turnover of 231,008,378 shares and a traded value of Rs 24.056 billion, reflecting active investor participation despite the downturn.

arket movements remain a key indicator of investor confidence and broader financial stability. 

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Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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