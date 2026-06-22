Transporters end three-day strike after breakthrough talks

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A major relief for millions of commuters came on Sunday as the Karachi Transport Alliance announced an end to its three-day strike following successful negotiations with the Karachi administration over key demands raised by transport operators.

Public transport services across the city are expected to resume normal operations from Monday, bringing an end to disruptions that had affected daily commuters and businesses.

The announcement came after an important meeting between representatives of the Karachi Transport Alliance and Commissioner Karachi, during which both sides discussed issues that had prompted transporters to suspend operations.

According to sources, authorities accepted the transporters' demand for a two-month extension regarding the biometric verification requirement linked to vehicle ownership transfers. The issue had been one of the main causes behind the strike.

Officials also assured transporters that concerns over the payment of Rs12,000 in third-party insurance charges would be addressed, helping remove another major point of contention.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed a range of transport-related matters and agreed to hold another session after 15 days to assess progress and discuss any remaining issues.

Sources said the Karachi Transport Alliance would soon convene a consultative meeting with its member organizations to review the government's assurances and determine future strategy.

The end of the strike is expected to restore normalcy across Pakistan's largest city, where thousands of people rely on buses, coaches and minibuses for daily travel.