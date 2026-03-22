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Govt bears Rs69bn to keep fuel prices in check: Aurangzeb

Govt bears Rs69bn to keep fuel prices in check: Aurangzeb
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Summary The government has absorbed Rs. 69 billion to stabilize petroleum prices, aiming to ensure supply, reduce public burden, and introduce targeted relief measures.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has absorbed a burden of Rs. 69 billion on petroleum product prices to provide relief to the public, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the finance minister stated that daily meetings are being held to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), across the country. He said the government is trying to minimize the financial burden on citizens, adding that national resources are limited.

Muhammad Aurangzeb further noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed efforts to reduce the impact on the public. He expressed hope that the supply chain situation will improve by April, while also mentioning that authorities are working on demand management and energy conservation measures.

He warned that ongoing tensions and potential conflict situations could affect energy infrastructure. The minister added that the government is moving towards targeted relief, focusing support on deserving segments of society.

 

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