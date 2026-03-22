Kerosene price up by Rs70.73 per liter; petrol, diesel unchanged

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – While keeping the petrol and diesel unchanged, the government increased the price of kerosene by Rs70.73 per liter.

According to a notification issued on March 20, the new price of kerosene is Rs428.74 per liter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused an OGRA summary to increase the prices of petrol and diesel but allowed a hefty raise in kerosene rate. He said that the ongoing war in the region has shaken the global economy, and currently the prices of Gulf oil in the global market are skyrocketing.

“If the situation continues to deteriorate, further increases cannot be ruled out. The recent price increases have placed a heavy burden on the public, causing severe hardship,” the prime minister added.

Premier Shehbaz said that he was given a proposal to increase the prices of petroleum products but he rejected the summary.

The federal government would bear the additional burden of Rs45 billion by not increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, he maintained.