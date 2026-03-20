Petrol, diesel likely to rise in Pakistan as OGRA sends summary for approval

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government is expected to announce new prices for petroleum products today, with proposals suggesting significant increases for both petrol and diesel.

According to sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has submitted a summary recommending an increase of 29 rupees per litre for petrol and 49 rupees per litre for diesel. The final decision rests with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is going to address the nation shortly.

Officials revealed that on 14 March, the government maintained petrol and diesel prices for a week despite incurring a financial burden of approximately 23 billion rupees, which was applied from 14 to 20 March. This cost was absorbed under price differential claims. On the same day, a previously proposed increase of 49.63 rupees per litre for petrol and 75.05 rupees per litre for diesel had been postponed.

Sources indicate that the government may once again choose to keep prices unchanged for the upcoming week, taking on the cost of the price differential itself.

Currently, petrol prices include 121.77 rupees per litre in taxes, accounting for nearly 38 percent of the total cost. Diesel carries 73.42 rupees per litre in taxes, making up about 22 percent of its total price. These rates incorporate customs duties, petroleum levies, and the climate support levy.

The final announcement on fuel pricing is expected to provide clarity to consumers and the transport sector, which have been closely monitoring fluctuations in petroleum product rates amid global energy market pressures.