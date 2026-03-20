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Pakistan secures $27M savings in CASA-1000 project negotiations

Pakistan secures $27M savings in CASA-1000 project negotiations
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Summary Pakistan achieves major economic success in CASA-1000 project, saving over $27 million by reducing contractor costs during high-level negotiations in Sweden.

STOCKHOLM (Dunya News) - Pakistan has achieved a significant economic success in the CASA-1000 project, securing savings of over $27 million.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), high-level negotiations held in Sweden resulted in a reduction of the estimated costs proposed by the project contractor. This negotiation effectively protected Pakistan’s interests.

Initially, the care and custody cost for Pakistan was estimated at $32.9 million.

Following the negotiations, this cost has been reduced to $9 million, to be shared between Pakistan and Tajikistan, resulting in substantial financial savings for Pakistan.

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