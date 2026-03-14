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Pakistan foreign exchange reserves hit four-year high after SIFC reforms

Pakistan foreign exchange reserves hit four-year high after SIFC reforms
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Summary Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves rose to $21.6 billion, the highest in four years, as reforms under SIFC and policy continuity strengthened financial stability and reserves.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have reached their highest level in four years, driven by reforms under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and continued economic policy stability.

According to Finance Minister’s Adviser Khurram Shehzad, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves have increased to $21.6 billion, marking the highest level in the past four years. Of this amount, $16.3 billion is held by the State Bank of Pakistan, while commercial banks hold $5.3 billion.

The adviser said the State Bank’s share of total reserves has reached 76 percent, indicating stronger monetary control and improved financial sovereignty for the country.

He added that the growth in reserves enhances Pakistan’s ability to respond quickly during economic crises and strengthens financial stability. The rise in State Bank reserves reflects the country’s stronger financial buffers and improving economic outlook. 

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