Gold prices fall for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Summary The price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs7,459, settling at Rs449,727 in the local market.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant decline for the third consecutive day across bullion markets nationwide.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs8,700, bringing it down to Rs524,056.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs7,459, settling at Rs449,727 in the local market.

Meanwhile, in the international bullion market, the price of gold also declined, falling by $87 to $5,018 per ounce.

It is worth noting that gold prices had already dropped Rs7,100 per tola on the previous day, indicating a continuing downward trend in the precious metal’s value.

