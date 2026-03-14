Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Middle East tensions weigh on PSX as KSE-100 index drops 3,629 points in a week

Middle East tensions weigh on PSX as KSE-100 index drops 3,629 points in a week
Updated on

Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under pressure during the week as Middle East tensions affected sentiment. KSE-100 Index fell 3,629 points to close at 153,866 amid volatility.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure throughout the business week as developments related to the conflict in the Middle East influenced investor sentiment.

During the week, the benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 3,629 points, settling at 153,866 by the close of trading.

The market witnessed significant volatility, with the KSE-100 Index moving within a wide band of 14,505 points during the week.

The index recorded its highest weekly level at 158,624 points, while the lowest level touched during the period stood at 144,119 points.

Trading activity remained notable as deals involving 2.25 billion shares were executed in the stock market over the week, with the total value of transactions reaching Rs132 billion.

Meanwhile, the overall market capitalization saw a substantial decline during the week.

The total value of listed companies dropped by Rs369 billion, bringing the market capitalization down to Rs17,329 billion.

Browse Topics
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

Related News

Pakistan, German development bank sign €18 million agreement
Global oil prices ease despite tensions in GCC region
US stocks lose ground as war with Iran keeps pressure on oil prices
US economy slowdown at sluggish 0.7pc in fourth quarter, government says, downgrading first estimate
Featured

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre

Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return