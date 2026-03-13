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New feeder service from Karachi Port to UAE launched

New feeder service from Karachi Port to UAE launched
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Summary Karachi Port has launched a new feeder shipping service to the UAE, expected to strengthen Pakistan’s supply chain and improve access to global shipping networks.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - A new feeder service from Karachi Port to the United Arab Emirates has been inaugurated.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said that regular shipping services from Karachi Gateway Terminal to Fujairah and Khor Fakkan have commenced. He described the new feeder service as a significant step towards Transhipment, offering better access for Pakistan’s importers and exporters to the global shipping network.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry added that the development will enhance connectivity between Karachi Port and regional ports. The first feeder ship has already arrived at the Karachi Gateway Terminal, and the new service is expected to stabilise Pakistan’s supply chain. He also praised the efforts of KGT’s CEO, Khurram Aziz, in making this achievement possible.

At the occasion, PT Chairman Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed said that the UAE’s modern logistics network will benefit Pakistani trade.

 

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