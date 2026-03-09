Govt secures additional petroleum cargoes for coming weeks: finance minister

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan has arranged additional petroleum cargoes for coming weeks as government monitors global oil volatility and ensures uninterrupted supply nationwide.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government has arranged additional petroleum cargoes for the coming weeks to ensure a steady supply of fuel across the country.

The remarks were made during a committee meeting chaired by the finance minister in Islamabad to review petroleum prices and supply in light of the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, officials briefed the committee that the country currently hassatisfactory reserves of petroleum products and the supply chain remains fully operational.

The briefing added that several oil cargoes are already on their way to Pakistan, while further shipments have been arranged to meet demand in the coming weeks.

Officials also informed the meeting that global oil prices are witnessing sharp fluctuations, and the government is closely monitoring developments in the international energy market.

The committee also reviewed various energy conservation measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption. Participants stressed the need for both the public and government institutions to use petroleum products cautiously during the current situation.

The meeting further reviewed refinery operations and oil import arrangements to ensure the smooth functioning of the domestic fuel supply system.

Authorities also decided to strengthen coordination with provincial governments to improve monitoring of fuel supply at petrol pumps across the country.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the finance minister said ensuring the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products remains the government’s top priority.