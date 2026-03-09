Gold prices drop by Rs6,500 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply Monday, with per tola at Rs533,362 and 10g at Rs457,271, following a $65 drop per ounce internationally; silver also slipped to Rs8,894.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices opened the new business week on a weak note in Pakistan, experiencing a notable decline on Monday, in line with the falling trend in the global market.

Data from the Jewellers Association indicated that the price of gold per tola dropped sharply by Rs6,500, closing at Rs533,362.

In the same vein, the cost of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs5,573, ending the day at Rs457,271 in the local market.

On the international front, gold also witnessed a decrease of $65 per ounce, with the rate settling at $5,106.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan edged lower by Rs37, reaching Rs8,894 per tola.

