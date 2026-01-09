Workers remittances surge by 10.6pc in first half of FY2026

Overseas Pakistanis sent $3.6 billion in remittances in December 2025, up 16.5% YoY. H1FY26 total remittances reached $19.7 billion, with major contributions from Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and USA.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Remittances from overseas Pakistanis in December 2025 reached an impressive $3.6 billion, marking a 16.5 percent year-on-year growth and a 12.6% increase compared to the previous month.

This steady inflow highlights the continued resilience of overseas Pakistanis in supporting the country's economy.

Cumulatively, remittances for the first half of the fiscal year 2026 (H1FY26) totaled $19.7 billion, reflecting a 10.6% increase from the $ 17.8 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The December 2025 remittance inflows were primarily sourced from key regions, including Saudi Arabia, contributing $813.1 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $726.1 million.

The United Kingdom and the United States also played significant roles, sending $559.7 million and $301.7 million, respectively.

