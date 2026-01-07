PM Shehbaz Sharif warns no slackness on exporters' tax refunds

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed zero tolerance for delays in exporters’ tax refunds and directed officials to accelerate reforms and strategies to boost exports

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made it clear that no negligence will be tolerated in the payment of tax refunds to exporters, stressing that export-led growth remains at the top of the government’s agenda.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review measures for boosting national exports, the prime minister said exporters must not be left high and dry when it comes to their legitimate tax refunds. He emphasized that achieving export-based development targets is a key priority for the government.

PM Shehbaz directed relevant authorities to prepare a clear roadmap to increase exports, particularly agricultural exports, while also taking concrete steps to reduce the country’s trade deficit. He said it was time to put words into action and deliver results on the ground.

The prime minister also instructed officials to work closely with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan to formulate a practical strategy for increasing rice exports. He called for fast-tracking institutional reforms to provide greater ease and support to exporters, noting that red tape must be cut to help businesses thrive.

During the meeting, officials briefed the prime minister on the government’s export strategy and presented trade figures for the period from July to December 2025. The briefing highlighted efforts to promote high-value sectors such as engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and processed food.

Authorities informed the meeting that steps are being taken to integrate Pakistan’s exports into global value chains. Improvements are also underway in ports and logistics systems to facilitate exporters. In addition, talks are ongoing with several countries on government-to-government agreements to boost rice exports.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad, and senior government officials.