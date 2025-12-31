Sindh approves Rs 2.9b for development of industrial areas

A cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was held here on Tuesday for multiple decisions.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government cabinet has approved Rs 2.9billion for the development of industrial areas.

In the meeting, an important decision was made to implement third-party motor insurance, and approve reduction of sales tax from 15 to 5 percent.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the roads and drainage systems of all industrial areas of the city will be repaired, adding open courts will restart from the second week of January.

The chief executive said if the people’s complaints were not addressed, action will be taken against the officers concerned.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced that double-decker buses will begin operating in Karachi from Wednesday (today), calling it a “New Year’s gift” for the people of the city.

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement while inaugurating the link between the Orange Line and Green Line BRT services. During the visit, he also inspected the Orange Line depot in Orangi Town.

Speaking to media, the minister said that this is Pakistan’s first BRT system in which passengers will be able to travel using a single card across routes. “Now commuters won’t have to pay double fare.

With one card, they can travel on both the Orange Line and Green Line. We are striving to make daily ridership reach one hundred thousand,” he added.

