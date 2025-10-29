Pakistan Stock Market swings wildly, closes in the red

After a strong start, the Pakistan Stock Exchange lost steam and closed lower as selling pressure took over, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropping by 1,635 points.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rollercoaster session on Tuesday as early gains turned into heavy losses by the end of the day.

Analysts said investors opted to play it safe amid concerns about economic indicators and global market volatility, leading to a quick shift in sentiment.

Trading began on a positive note, with the KSE-100 Index rising over 500 points to hit an intraday high of 160,690 points. However, as the day wore on, profit-taking and market uncertainty dragged the index down.

By the closing bell, the benchmark index had slipped 1,635 points, settling at 158,465 points, slipping back into the red zone.

A total of 390.15 million shares, worth over Rs27.35 billion, were traded during the session.



