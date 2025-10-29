Ali Pervez Malik holds key meetings in Bangladesh to boost bilateral cooperation

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik met top Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka to strengthen cooperation in energy, trade, and connectivity, marking a fresh chapter in Pakistan-Bangladesh ties

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik held a series of high-level meetings in Dhaka with senior Bangladeshi officials to explore new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to the Petroleum Division’s spokesperson, the minister met with Adviser on Foreign Affairs Muhammad Touhid Hussain.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the revival of institutional mechanisms and agreed to step up cooperation in communication, energy, and natural resources.

The Bangladeshi foreign affairs adviser underlined the importance of restoring direct flights between the two countries to bring people closer and boost trade.

Ali Pervez Malik also met with Sheikh Bashiruddin, Adviser for Commerce, Textiles, Civil Aviation, and Tourism, as well as Muhammad Fozol Kabir Khan, Adviser for Energy and Mineral Resources.

The meetings focused on expanding bilateral trade ties and enhancing collaboration in the energy sector.

The minister appreciated the holding of the Joint Economic Commission meeting after 20 years, calling it a “breath of fresh air” in bilateral relations and the beginning of a new chapter between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He also thanked the Bangladeshi government for its warm hospitality.

