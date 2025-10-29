CM Murad Ali Shah opens Sindh Job Portal, declares milestone for public service
KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated the Sindh Job Portal.
Addressing a ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the inauguration of the Sindh Job Portal is a milestone in public service delivery.
“Our goal is to create an accessible and empowered system that will enable youth to be given jobs in a transparent manner.
“The project is a manifestation of digital transformation, transparency, and public empowerment,” the CM said.
Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Sindh CM regarding the progress of the Ghotki Kandhkot Bridge project.
The CM was informed in the briefing that the 12.15-kilometre-long bridge will be the largest bridge in the country.
The Ghotki Kandhkot Bridge will connect Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.
Murad Ali Shah said that the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge is being constructed under public-private partnership and the bridge will play an important role in regional development and harmony.