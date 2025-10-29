CM Murad Ali Shah opens Sindh Job Portal, declares milestone for public service

“Our goal is to create an accessible and empowered system that will enable youth to be given jobs in a transparent manner.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated the Sindh Job Portal.

Addressing a ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the inauguration of the Sindh Job Portal is a milestone in public service delivery.

“Our goal is to create an accessible and empowered system that will enable youth to be given jobs in a transparent manner.

“The project is a manifestation of digital transformation, transparency, and public empowerment,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Sindh CM regarding the progress of the Ghotki Kandhkot Bridge project.

The CM was informed in the briefing that the 12.15-kilometre-long bridge will be the largest bridge in the country.

The Ghotki Kandhkot Bridge will connect Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge is being constructed under public-private partnership and the bridge will play an important role in regional development and harmony.

