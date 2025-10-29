Sui Northern wants OGRA to increase gas tariff

Sources said that an increase in gas prices has been requested for the current fiscal year. Sui Northern has requested that the average gas price be set at Rs1,955.50.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has requested the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase the price of gas.

According to sources, the company has submitted an application to OGRA, seeking an average increase in the price of gas of Rs189 per MMBTU.

Sources said that an increase in gas prices has been requested for the current fiscal year. Sui Northern has requested that the average gas price be set at Rs1,955.50.

Similarly, the current average gas price of Sui Northern is Rs1,766.50 per MMBTU, while the revenue shortfall in Sui Northern's application is estimated at Rs 52.95 billion.

Sources further said that Sui Northern has also demanded Rs 316.64 per unit as cost of LNG service.

It should be noted that the hearing on Sui Northern's request will be held in OGRA on November 7.

