Revival of Silk Route to boost Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade: minister

He said, “Uzbekistan and Pakistan trade and cultural relation deeply rooted in centuries history and both sides of government are committed increasing the bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister of State for Culture and National Heritage Huzaifa Rehman on Tuesday said revival of the old “Silk Route” will play a significant role in enhancing the trade and cultural relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

He said, “Uzbekistan and Pakistan trade and cultural relation deeply rooted in centuries history and both sides of government are committed increasing the bilateral ties according to its true potential.”

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar on “Pakistan –Uzbekistan, A Growing Milestone in History, Culture and Trade Through Media organized by Press Council of Pakistan and Tashkent Urdu here.

The minister said that both sides are working to promote cooperation in education, culture and also in other potential sectors of the economy.

While congratulating the completion of one year of Tashkent Urdu, he said that such initiatives provide an opportunity for the people of both countries to understand each other’s culture and language.

He said that understanding the language and culture is essential for strong relations with a nation, and the successful anniversary of Tashkent Urdu is an important milestone in this regard.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Uzbekistan, Roshan Alimov said that historical, cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are established on strong foundations.

