UAE approves record $25 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

The UAE has approved a historic $25 billion budget for FY 2026, marking a 30% rise from last year. The move highlights the country’s economic strength, rising FDI, and export growth.

DUBAI (Dyunya News) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cabinet has approved the largest budget in the country’s history for the fiscal year 2026, signaling strong confidence in the nation’s economic growth and financial stability.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the new budget is valued at over $25 billion (AED 92 billion) a 30 percent increase compared to last year’s allocation. The record-breaking budget aims to boost national development, support federal institutions, and ensure long-term financial sustainability.

To further strengthen the country’s fiscal foundation, the UAE also approved the Federal Financial Sustainability Program, designed to secure the financial health of federal entities and streamline resource management.

The Media Office report revealed that foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UAE reached AED 1.05 trillion in 2024, the highest in the Arab world. Meanwhile, UAE exports have doubled since 2019, hitting AED 950 billion, underscoring the country’s expanding global trade footprint.

Analysts say the record budget reflects the UAE’s forward-looking approach, aiming to diversify its economy beyond oil, encourage innovation, and attract global investors.



