Massive slump hits Pakistan Stock Exchange, billions wiped out

The PSX closed sharply lower as the KSE-100 Index dropped over 2,000 points. Investors lost billions amid economic uncertainty and profit-taking pressure.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp downturn on Monday, with trading closing deep in the red as billions of rupees were wiped out from the market’s capitalization.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 2,062 points, closing at 160,101 points, after slipping from an intraday high of 163,000 to as low as 159,800 points.

Out of 476 listed companies, 324 saw their share prices tumble, while 113 managed to post gains.

The total trading volume stood at 1 billion shares, valued at around Rs 36 billion.

Market analysts attributed the steep fall to investor concerns over economic uncertainty, profit-taking at higher levels, and fears of further tightening in fiscal and monetary policies.

Many investors chose to play it safe and pull out their investments amid the gloomy outlook.

Experts say that unless confidence returns to the market through policy clarity and economic stability, volatility is likely to continue in the coming sessions.

