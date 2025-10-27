Saudi Arabia to provide $1bn oil facility, roll over $5bn deposits for Pakistan

Saudi Arabia will provide Pakistan with a $1 billion oil facility and roll over $5 billion deposits, giving Islamabad crucial budget support and easing pressure on its foreign reserves.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia has decided to lend a helping hand to Pakistan once again by providing a $1 billion oil facility during the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26, while also rolling over $5 billion in deposits, the Finance Ministry confirmed on Monday.

According to finance officials, the $1 billion oil facility is equivalent to around Rs290 billion. They added that Saudi Arabia will roll over $2 billion in December and another $3 billion in June 2026, ensuring financial stability and breathing room for Pakistan’s economy.

Officials revealed that during the first three months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan had already received oil worth over Rs 85 billion, equal to $300 million, under Saudi Arabia’s support program.

Read also: Saudi Arabia agrees to rollover $3bn deposits in Pakistan

The Kingdom is currently offering $100 million worth of oil per month, which translates to about Rs 28.37 billion.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s $5 billion time deposits, placed at an interest rate of 4%, will continue to be rolled over each year.

These funds, worth around Rs 1,450 billion, were extended as budgetary support to Pakistan.

Economic experts say this move will help Pakistan keep its head above water, ease pressure on foreign reserves, and stabilize the rupee amid ongoing financial challenges.