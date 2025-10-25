Pakistan establishes Tax Policy Office as part of IMF agreement

Pakistan has activated a Tax Policy Office to enhance the tax framework as per IMF conditions. Dr. Najib Memon has been appointed head, with other key appointments made to develop various policies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has activated a Tax Policy Office to streamline and enhance the country’s tax framework in line with the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Ministry confirmed that appointments to key positions within the office have been finalised, and work on preparing tax policies for the fiscal year 2027 will begin next week.

The Tax Policy Office will function separately from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with the two entities operating in distinct capacities. While the Tax Policy Office will focus on policy-making, the FBR will continue its role in tax collection.

Dr. Najib Ahmed Memon has been appointed as the head of the Tax Policy Office for a two-year term.

Other notable appointments include Naeem Hassan as Director of Business Taxation, Fida Mohammad as Director of International Taxation, Munir Ahmed as Director of Direct/Indirect Taxation, and Ijaz Hussain as Director of Personal Taxation.

Dr. Memon, who is currently serving as a member of FBR's Inland Revenue Policy, will lead the new office in shaping policies related to income tax, sales tax, and federal excise duties.

The ministry further clarified that the newly formed Tax Policy Office will focus on developing policies for income tax, sales tax, and excise duties while ensuring that all regulations and rules are finalized by next week. The newly appointed directors will work under the Special Professional Pay Scale.

